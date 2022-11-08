2022 Nevada General Election Results: State Assembly Races

Nevada’s general election is Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Polling locations can be viewed on the Nevada Secretary of State’s website, or you can enter your address into this Google widget to find your nearest polling location.

Preliminary results will be displayed when available, and similar to the 2022 primary election, those results can continue to change over the coming days as mail-in ballots are received.

Below is a breakdown of the most up-to-date state assembly results in Nevada, as reported by the Associated Press.

Directory



Nevada State Assembly

Additional races, resources

Vea las noticias más recientes de KUNR y recursos en español.

Nevada State Assembly, Districts 1-5

Nevada State Assembly, Districts 6-10

Nevada State Assembly, Districts 11-15

Nevada State Assembly, Districts 16-20

Nevada State Assembly, Districts 21-25

Nevada State Assembly, Districts 26-30

Nevada State Assembly, Districts 31-35

Nevada State Assembly Districts 36-40

Nevada State Assembly Districts 41 and 42