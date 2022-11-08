© 2022 KUNR
It’s Election Day! View KUNR’s 2022 election coverage for live updates, stories and resources in Nevada.
Politics and Policy
Illustration with text that says, “KUNR 2022 Elections.” There is an implied surface with a pencil, a roll of stickers and a ballot box placed on top of it. A Nevada-shaped sticker is on the front of the ballot box.
KUNR 2022 Election Coverage
Stories from the KUNR newsroom and regional partners related to the 2022 elections

2022 Nevada General Election Results: State Assembly Races

KUNR Public Radio | By KUNR Staff,
The Associated Press
Published November 8, 2022 at 7:15 AM PST
Illustration with the KUNR logo and text that says, “2022 Nevada general election state assembly results.” There is an implied surface with a pencil, sticker roll and ballot box placed on top of it. A Nevada state-shaped icon is visible on the box.
Crystal Willis
/
KUNR Public Radio

Nevada’s general election is Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Polling locations can be viewed on the Nevada Secretary of State’s website, or you can enter your address into this Google widget to find your nearest polling location.

Preliminary results will be displayed when available, and similar to the 2022 primary election, those results can continue to change over the coming days as mail-in ballots are received.

Below is a breakdown of the most up-to-date state assembly results in Nevada, as reported by the Associated Press.

Directory


Nevada State Assembly

Additional races, resources

Vea las noticias más recientes de KUNR y recursos en español.

Nevada State Assembly, Districts 1-5

Nevada State Assembly, Districts 6-10

Nevada State Assembly, Districts 11-15

Nevada State Assembly, Districts 16-20

Nevada State Assembly, Districts 21-25

Nevada State Assembly, Districts 26-30

Nevada State Assembly, Districts 31-35

Nevada State Assembly Districts 36-40

Nevada State Assembly Districts 41 and 42

