-
KUNR Today: Vegas Mayor And State Party Vying To Host 2024 GOP Convention, Nev. Bond Rating ImprovesHere are the local news headlines for the morning of Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021.Mayor, State Party Chief Pitch Vegas For 2024 GOP ConventionBy The Associated…
-
Here are your local news headlines for the morning of Friday, June 4, 2021.Mail-In Ballots Now The Norm In NevadaBy Paul BogerA new law in Nevada will…
-
The 81st Session of the Nevada Legislature is officially over after lawmakers approved one of the largest ever tax increases on the state's mining…
-
There are only four days left in Nevada's 81st legislative session, and lawmakers are scrambling to get bills out of the door and onto the governor's…
-
Here are your local morning news headlines for Wednesday, May 26, 2021.Governor Sisolak Signs Criminal Justice BillsBy Paul BogerNevada Gov. Steve Sisolak…
-
Nevada lawmakers have less than two months until they're forced to wrap up the 2021 session, and they still have a lot of work left to do. For the past…
-
Here are your local news headlines for the morning of Friday, Apr. 2, 2021.Nevada’s COVID-19 Test Positivity Rate Remains SteadyBy Paul BogerAccording to…
-
Election reform is shaping up to become the signature issue of Nevada's 81st legislative session. Among the measures up for consideration is a Republican…
-
Este 3 de noviembre llegó la cita más esperada en la vida política de los Estados Unidos: El Día de la Elección. Las casillas vieron filas de votantes que…
-
More than 1.3 million people in Nevada voted in the 2020 general election. That's roughly 200,000 more ballots cast this year than in 2016. While results…