KUNR 2024 Election Coverage
KUNR 2024 Election Coverage
Stories from the KUNR newsroom and regional partners related to the 2024 elections

Nearly 14,000 mail-in ballots have signature issues in Nevada

KUNR Public Radio | By Lucia Starbuck
Published November 4, 2024 at 2:23 PM PST
Someone's hand puts a ballot into a drop box.
Cindy Shebley
/
Flickr Creative Commons

As of Monday morning, nearly 14,000 mail-in ballots needed to be signature-cured in Nevada.

If you return your mail-in ballot and your signature doesn’t match what your county election department has on file, your vote will not be counted.

Secretary of State Cisco Aguilar said it’s heartbreaking if ballots are not counted because of this.

“Any voter that makes the effort to vote and it goes into a cure process breaks my heart because they made such a substantial effort to engage, and we want that vote to be counted,” Aguilar said.

There are several ways to track your ballot, including signing up through Ballot Trax online. If your contact information on your voter registration is up to date, which you can update through the Nevada Secretary of State, your county will contact you. Political parties might also reach out. Voters can also reach out to the county in which they vote.

Nevada voters have until November 12 at 5 pm to address a signature issue.

If you’re voting in person on Election Day, you must be in line by 7 pm.
Local Stories Cisco AguilarMail-in BallotsNevada Secretary of State
Lucia Starbuck
Lucia Starbuck is an award-winning political journalist and the host of KUNR’s monthly show Purple Politics Nevada. She is passionate about reporting during election season, attending community events, and talking to people about the issues that matter most to them.
