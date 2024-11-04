Nearly 14,000 mail-in ballots have signature issues in Nevada

If you return your mail-in ballot and your signature doesn’t match what your county election department has on file, your vote will not be counted.

Secretary of State Cisco Aguilar said it’s heartbreaking if ballots are not counted because of this.

“Any voter that makes the effort to vote and it goes into a cure process breaks my heart because they made such a substantial effort to engage, and we want that vote to be counted,” Aguilar said.

There are several ways to track your ballot, including signing up through Ballot Trax online . If your contact information on your voter registration is up to date, which you can update through the Nevada Secretary of State , your county will contact you. Political parties might also reach out. Voters can also reach out to the county in which they vote.

Nevada voters have until November 12 at 5 pm to address a signature issue.

If you’re voting in person on Election Day, you must be in line by 7 pm.