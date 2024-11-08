© 2024 KUNR
Assemblywoman Angie Taylor wins State Senate District 15 seat

KUNR Public Radio | By Ember Braun
Published November 8, 2024 at 10:34 AM PST
Democratic Assemblywoman Angie Taylor sits in front of a microphone in a KUNR studio for an interview.
Ember Braun
/
KUNR Public Radio
Assemblywoman Angie Taylor during an interview with KUNR Public Radio on Oct. 7, 2024, in Reno, Nev.

Assemblywoman Taylor talks through some of her priorities for her upcoming four year term.

Democrat Angie Taylor ran against Republican Mike Ginsburg to represent Senate District 15, which includes parts of southwest and northwest Reno. On Thursday, she spoke to KUNR about her post-election thoughts.

“It’s really kind of a mixed bag. You know, still some votes out. And then, obviously, some of the top of the ticket certainly didn’t go as I would have liked,” she said.

For the start of her term, she laid out some of her biggest priorities.

“Education is always a big priority for me,” Taylor said.

She also mentioned the housing crisis and health care, including prescription drug prices and mental health, as well as access and affordability.

In an email statement last Wednesday, Mike Ginsburg said he called Assemblywoman Taylor to concede the race.

“While this wasn’t the outcome we had hoped for, I respect the voters' decision and want to assure everyone that I am committed to supporting our community as we move forward,” he wrote in the statement.

The District 15 seat had been held by Heidi Seevers Gansert since 2016. Last year, she announced she would not be seeking re-election.

Democrats will not have a veto-proof supermajority in the Legislature.

KUNR’s Ember Braun is a student at the Reynolds School of Journalism.
Ember Braun
Ember Braun is a former student reporter at KUNR Public Radio.
