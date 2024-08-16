Nevada Dems overjoyed at new choices on presidential ticket heading into the DNC

One month before the Democratic National Convention, President Joe Biden announced he was no longer seeking re-election. He immediately endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris, and Democrats across the country and in Nevada have rallied behind her and her recently selected running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

In this month’s episode of Purple Politics Nevada, host Lucia Starbuck spoke to a political science expert and historian to add context to what the president’s decision means and with Democratic delegates as they prepare to head to the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Chicago.

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford is passionate about standing up against the racist and sexist backlash Harris has faced. Erica Roth, a public defender and candidate for Assembly District 24, said she hasn’t felt this much energy among Democrats since 2008. And Aaron Sims, the Rural Nevada Democratic Caucus chair, wants to see the party take a progressive route.

You can also hear from Jeremy Gelman, an associate professor of political science at UNR, about Harris’ momentum, messaging, and how it will resonate with voters. One big question remains: How historic is this moment in history? Michael Green, the chair of the history department at UNLV and associate professor, argues this election is unique — and maybe not so unique.

