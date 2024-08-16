© 2024 KUNR
Illustration of rolling hills with occasional trees and a radio tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Stories
KUNR logo with “Purple Politics Nevada with Lucia Starbuck” headline next to an illustration of a microphone shaped like the state of Nevada. The background is a gradient that fades from red to purple to blue.
Purple Politics Nevada with Lucia Starbuck

Nevada Dems overjoyed at new choices on presidential ticket heading into the DNC

By Lucia Starbuck
Published August 16, 2024 at 8:00 AM PDT
Ford and Harris are wearing suits while standing indoors. They are embracing each other and smiling for a photo.
1 of 3  — Aaron Ford and Kamala Harris, courtesy Ford - VIEW COPYRIGHT NOTICE
Then-candidate for Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford (right) and then-California Sen. Kamala Harris in 2018.
Courtesy Aaron Ford
Roth is standing at a podium in front of a crowd. Behind Roth are signs that read, “Kamala” and “USA.”
2 of 3  — Erica Roth, courtesy Roth - VIEW COPYRIGHT NOTICE
Erica Roth at a rally in support of Kamala Harris in Reno, Nev., on July 27, 2024.
Courtesy Erica Roth
Sims and Walz are wearing suits while standing outdoors. They are embracing each other while smiling for a photo.
3 of 3  — Tim Walz and Aaron Sims, courtesy Sims - VIEW COPYRIGHT NOTICE
Rural Nevada Democratic Caucus chair Aaron Sims (left) and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz in Reno, Nev., on June 29, 2024.
Courtesy Aaron Sims

One month before the Democratic National Convention, President Joe Biden announced he was no longer seeking re-election. He immediately endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris, and Democrats across the country and in Nevada have rallied behind her and her recently selected running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

In this month’s episode of Purple Politics Nevada, host Lucia Starbuck spoke to a political science expert and historian to add context to what the president’s decision means and with Democratic delegates as they prepare to head to the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Chicago.

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford is passionate about standing up against the racist and sexist backlash Harris has faced. Erica Roth, a public defender and candidate for Assembly District 24, said she hasn’t felt this much energy among Democrats since 2008. And Aaron Sims, the Rural Nevada Democratic Caucus chair, wants to see the party take a progressive route.

You can also hear from Jeremy Gelman, an associate professor of political science at UNR, about Harris’ momentum, messaging, and how it will resonate with voters. One big question remains: How historic is this moment in history? Michael Green, the chair of the history department at UNLV and associate professor, argues this election is unique — and maybe not so unique.

If you experience issues accessing this content, please contact KUNR at feedback@kunr.org.

Tags
2024 Election democratic national conventionAaron FordKamala Harrispresidential election
Lucia Starbuck
Lucia Starbuck is an award-winning political journalist and the host of KUNR’s monthly show <i>Purple Politics Nevada</i>. She is passionate about reporting during election season, attending community events, and talking to people about the issues that matter most to them.
See stories by Lucia Starbuck
Related Content

Purple Politics Nevada is produced by KUNR’s Lucia Starbuck. Vicki Adame is the show’s editor, and Crystal Willis is the digital editor. Zoe Malen designed the show’s logo.