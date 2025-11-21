Lights, camera, no action on film tax breaks in Nevada

One of the main reasons Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo ordered state lawmakers to Carson City for a special legislative session was to pass the bill to expand transferable film tax credits to entice movie production to the state.

Supporters called the $1.8 billion in tax breaks a revenue generator and an economic diversification package that creates union jobs. Opponents called it a Hollywood handout at the expense of state services. Ultimately, the bill failed.

Where does the state go from here? Tune in to this month’s episode of Purple Politics Nevada with host Lucia Starbuck to learn more.

Guests: Democratic Assemblymembers Selena La Rue Hatch and Reuben D'Silva, Good Jobs First executive director Grey LeRoy, and Nevada Women’s Film Festival executive committee member Sarah O’Connell.