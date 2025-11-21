© 2025 KUNR
Lights, camera, no action on film tax breaks in Nevada

By Lucia Starbuck
Published November 21, 2025 at 12:18 PM PST
Exterior of the Nevada Legislature building in Carson City on a clear spring day, with a historic clock and pedestrians visible nearby.
Manuel Holguin JR
/
KUNR Public Radio
The Nevada State Legislature building in Carson City, Nevada.

One of the main reasons Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo ordered state lawmakers to Carson City for a special legislative session was to pass the bill to expand transferable film tax credits to entice movie production to the state.

Supporters called the $1.8 billion in tax breaks a revenue generator and an economic diversification package that creates union jobs. Opponents called it a Hollywood handout at the expense of state services. Ultimately, the bill failed.

Where does the state go from here? Tune in to this month’s episode of Purple Politics Nevada with host Lucia Starbuck to learn more.

Guests: Democratic Assemblymembers Selena La Rue Hatch and Reuben D'Silva, Good Jobs First executive director Grey LeRoy, and Nevada Women’s Film Festival executive committee member Sarah O’Connell.

Lucia Starbuck
Lucia Starbuck is an award-winning political journalist and the host of KUNR’s monthly show <i>Purple Politics Nevada</i>. She is passionate about reporting during election season, attending community events, and talking to people about the issues that matter most to them.
