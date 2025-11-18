New Nevada bill allows lawmakers and candidates to use campaign funds for security

The new legislation would allow lawmakers to remove personal information from public records and display an alternate address on their driver’s license. Nevada law allows the same protections for reproductive and gender affirming health care workers, judges, registrars of voters, police officers, firefighters, and state social workers.

The legislation also allows lawmakers and candidates to use campaign funds for personal security. Just 15 states allow candidates and/or officeholders to do so, according to the Vote Mama Foundation .

Democratic State Sen. Angie Taylor previously opened up to KUNR about her experience when she served as Washoe County School Board president during the pandemic.

“Some of the vitriol that people would say from the podium, personally attacking me, and putting my address out on social media and saying, ‘Let’s drag her out of her house,’” Taylor said.

Taylor said security wasn’t even on her mind when she first ran for office in 2014.

“That was 10 years ago. The world that we live in is so different,” Taylor said. “I mean, you had law enforcement at your meetings, I never really questioned my personal safety during that time, and I’m constantly aware of my personal safety now.”

She’s also considering adding more security at her home to protect her family.

The bill now heads to the Republican governor’s desk.