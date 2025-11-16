© 2025 KUNR
Nevada lawmakers pass cash assistance program as safety net if SNAP gets disrupted again

KUNR Public Radio | By Lucia Starbuck
Published November 16, 2025 at 3:45 PM PST
A close-up of a box full of bright red tomatoes.
Nick Stewart
/
KUNR Public Radio
Tomatoes that are ready to be handed out to people at a mobile food harvest at Vaughn Middle School in Reno, Nev., on May 19, 2022.

Nevada lawmakers have passed legislation to create a funding mechanism that would authorize the state to provide financial assistance to residents if benefit payments are suspended due to a federal government shutdown, such as what happened with SNAP.

If state or federal assistance is disrupted, suspended, or reduced due to so-called extraordinary circumstances, the state can temporarily provide cash to Nevadans. The legislation was passed during a special session of the state’s legislature. In order to fund it, the governor and legislature must approve.

Democratic Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro, who presented the bill, said money on hand is the best way to help people directly.

“Not everybody can always get to a food bank. People have jobs, or if you have kids or someone at home who can’t be left alone. Think about going to stand in an eight-hour line for food. That is something that is untenable for folks if you don’t have transportation. Those are the kinds of things that make that cash assistance program just more efficient,” Cannizzaro said.

During the government shutdown this fall, the legislature approved nearly $40 million for food banks across the state. During the special legislative session, lawmakers advanced an appropriations bill that, in part, reimburses the state. Benefits have been fully restored since Congress voted to reopen the government. The Trump administration refused to use available USDA contingency funds for SNAP.

Nearly half a million Nevadans rely on SNAP, making the state among the top 10 with the highest percentage of its population receiving the federal food benefits. The bill to create the Silver State General Assistance Program will head to the Republican governor’s desk in the coming days – the first Senate bill to do so from the special session.

“We have to be prepared in the event that there may be another government shutdown,” Cannizzaro said. “Because at this point now, we have seen that the administration is willing and ready to strip benefits from people who desperately need it in order to play political games.”
Lucia Starbuck
Lucia Starbuck is an award-winning political journalist and the host of KUNR’s monthly show Purple Politics Nevada. She is passionate about reporting during election season, attending community events, and talking to people about the issues that matter most to them.
