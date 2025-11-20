Nevada special session ends: constitutional right to mail ballots, no film tax breaks

It was a dramatic final day of Nevada’s special legislative session. Lawmakers concluded after 10 p.m. after meeting in Carson City for seven days straight and rejecting a key measure in the governor's proclamation. The bill to expand film tax breaks to $1.8 billion and a bipartisan effort to limit the number of homes corporate investors can buy both failed. The governor’s crime bill passed with small immigrant protections, along with a last-minute resolution by Democrats to enshrine mail ballots in the state constitution. Listen to this interview with KUNR’s state government reporter Lucia Starbuck and Morning Edition host Michele Ravera to hear about the final sprint.