Nevada special session ends: constitutional right to mail ballots, no film tax breaks

KUNR Public Radio | By Lucia Starbuck
Published November 20, 2025 at 9:50 AM PST
Nevada state senators failed to secure the necessary votes to pass the bill to massively expand transferable film tax credits on the last day of the special legislative session on Nov. 19, 2025, in Carson City, Nevada.
Lucia Starbuck
/
KUNR Public Radio
Nevada state senators failed to secure the necessary votes to pass the bill to massively expand transferable film tax credits on the last day of the special legislative session on Nov. 19, 2025, in Carson City, Nevada.

It was a dramatic final day of Nevada’s special legislative session. Lawmakers concluded after 10 p.m. after meeting in Carson City for seven days straight and rejecting a key measure in the governor's proclamation. The bill to expand film tax breaks to $1.8 billion and a bipartisan effort to limit the number of homes corporate investors can buy both failed. The governor’s crime bill passed with small immigrant protections, along with a last-minute resolution by Democrats to enshrine mail ballots in the state constitution. Listen to this interview with KUNR’s state government reporter Lucia Starbuck and Morning Edition host Michele Ravera to hear about the final sprint.
Lucia Starbuck
Lucia Starbuck is an award-winning political journalist and the host of KUNR’s monthly show Purple Politics Nevada. She is passionate about reporting during election season, attending community events, and talking to people about the issues that matter most to them.
See stories by Lucia Starbuck
