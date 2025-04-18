© 2025 KUNR
Purple Politics Nevada with Lucia Starbuck

What could Medicaid cuts mean for tribal and rural Nevada?

Congress is still debating ways to fund President Donald Trump’s agenda, including immigration, energy, and tax cuts for the wealthy. Earlier this month, House Republicans passed a budget resolution that allows them to avoid a filibuster in the Senate, which has been more conservative in their proposals. Both chambers will now draft the final legislation, which calls for $1.5 trillion in spending cuts. Trump and Speaker Mike Johnson have reiterated that they don’t want to touch Medicaid. However, the Energy and Commerce Committee has been tasked with finding $880 billion in savings, but itwould still be hundreds of billions of dollars short if it cut everything except for Medicaid, according to the New York Times.

What’s at stake for states across the country, and for tribal and rural health care in Nevada? In this episode of Purple Politics Nevada, host Lucia Starbuck speaks with Robert Wood Johnson Foundation senior policy advisor Katherine Hempstead, South Lyon Medical Center Administrator Toni Inserra, Nevada Rural Hospital Partners President Blayne Osborn, Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe Chairman Steven Wadsworth, and tribal clinic health director Dawna Brown to learn more.

KUNR's coverage of Nevada State Government is made possible by a generous grant from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting that aims to boost awareness and engagement with coverage of Nevada State Government.

Any Nevada-based media outlet is permitted to republish any stories that appear on this page at no cost. We only ask that credit be given to KUNR Public Radio and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting in your publication or on your broadcast. For questions or more information, please contact KUNR General Manager Brian Duggan at bduggan@kunr.org.

Lucia Starbuck is an award-winning political journalist and the host of KUNR’s monthly show <i>Purple Politics Nevada</i>. She is passionate about reporting during election season, attending community events, and talking to people about the issues that matter most to them.
Purple Politics Nevada is produced by KUNR’s Lucia Starbuck. Vicki Adame is the show’s editor. Zoe Malen designed the show’s logo.