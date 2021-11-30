-
KUNR Today: Sisolak Says No New COVID-19 Restrictions, Lyon Co. Renaming Justice Complex After TrumpHere are the local news headlines for the morning of Friday, Aug. 6, 2021.Sisolak Says No New Restrictions, Looks Into Vaccine Requirements Amid COVID-19…
Whether it's hoary cress, with its tiny white flowers and hairy leaves, or Scotch thistle, a plant with spiny wings that can grow up to 12 feet tall,…
A new state park is coming to Northern Nevada, opening 12,000 acres and 28 miles of property along the East Walker River.Reno Public Radio's Noah Glick…
With Governor Sandoval’s reluctant approval, the EPA can now propose adding the Anaconda Copper Mine site to its National Priority List. The move would…
Governor Brian Sandoval has cautiously agreed to put the Anaconda Copper Mine on the National Priority List, opening up federal funding for clean up…
Earlier this week, we heard from a Yerington farmer trying to raise ducks as a way to supplement his income. In fact, many Nevada farmers are trying…
The federal government completed its transfer of 10,000 acres of public land to the city of Yerington on Thursday. Reno Public Radio's Julia Ritchey…
For rural parts of Northern Nevada, farming has been a mainstay for generations. But in one community, a new farm has awakened fierce debate over public…
Many farmers in and around Yerington are being ordered to cut their water usage in half this growing season. As far as State Engineer Jason King knows,…