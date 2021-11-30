-
Nearly 40 hospitals in the Mountain West are being penalized for having high rates of infections, patient injuries or other complications from hospital...
People with diabetes are more at risk for gum disease and infections. Medicaid doesn’t cover routine dental procedures. That’s why there’s a bill to…
Republicans in the U.S. Senate are expected to soon release the first draft of a bill aimed at replacing the Affordable Care Act, and healthcare advocates…
Updated at 7:00 p.m. on June 16, 2017:Governor Brian Sandoval vetoed Assembly Bill 374. In response to the veto, Assemblyman Mike Sprinkle, who sponsored…
An effort to renew the GOP’s controversial plan to replace the Affordable Care Act seems to be gaining little traction. Yet, Nevada officials are still…
Home means Northern Nevada for several refugee families. They’ve recently moved to the region as part of the United State’s 2017 commitment to resettle…
The KUNR news team recently reported on the physical and mental trauma one Syrian family endured while escaping their war-torn country. In part two of…
States have been federally mandated to cover the cost of what’s called Applied Behavioral Analysis therapy for children with autism. Nevada Medicaid has…