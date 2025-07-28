New Nevada law allows family caregivers of disabled children to get paid by Medicaid

Family caregivers of minors with disabilities or chronic illnesses could start receiving reimbursement from Medicaid in Nevada.

Under a new state law, family members who meet the same qualifications as outside professionals can receive compensation. The financial aid is intended for family members who provide daily assistance such as bathing, dressing, and mobility support.

Democratic state senator Angie Taylor, who sponsored the legislation, said she’s heard from parents who quit their jobs to care for their disabled child, and it creates a financial strain.

“It isn’t uncommon for a family member, especially a parent, to say, I want to be the one to stay home and take care of my child,” Taylor said.

However, the change won’t happen immediately. Taylor said several steps need to take place before parents can apply, which could take years.

“The child is more comfortable with a family member,” Taylor said. “There are people all across our state that need this help. The sooner we can get it, the better.”

Taylor said the law will help alleviate financial strain for families and provider shortages.