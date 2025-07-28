© 2025 KUNR
New Nevada law allows family caregivers of disabled children to get paid by Medicaid

KUNR Public Radio | By Lucia Starbuck
Published July 28, 2025 at 2:26 PM PDT
Democratic State Senator Angie Taylor introduced SB 185 to require Medicaid to reimburse a family member caring for a minor who’s been diagnosed with a disability or chronic illness on Feb. 18, 2025, in Carson City, Nevada.
Lucia Starbuck
/
KUNR Public Radio
Family caregivers of minors with disabilities or chronic illnesses could start receiving reimbursement from Medicaid in Nevada.

Under a new state law, family members who meet the same qualifications as outside professionals can receive compensation. The financial aid is intended for family members who provide daily assistance such as bathing, dressing, and mobility support.

Democratic state senator Angie Taylor, who sponsored the legislation, said she’s heard from parents who quit their jobs to care for their disabled child, and it creates a financial strain.

“It isn’t uncommon for a family member, especially a parent, to say, I want to be the one to stay home and take care of my child,” Taylor said.

However, the change won’t happen immediately. Taylor said several steps need to take place before parents can apply, which could take years.

“The child is more comfortable with a family member,” Taylor said. “There are people all across our state that need this help. The sooner we can get it, the better.”

Taylor said the law will help alleviate financial strain for families and provider shortages.
Nevada State Government Medicaidhealth careNevada legislature
Lucia Starbuck
Lucia Starbuck is an award-winning political journalist and the host of KUNR’s monthly show Purple Politics Nevada. She is passionate about reporting during election season, attending community events, and talking to people about the issues that matter most to them.
