Some family caregivers in Nevada must wait years for financial lifeline

During most nights at Reno’s Roller Kingdom, the music blares and the lights flash, but for a couple of hours every other Thursday, the music’s turned down, the atmosphere is calm, and the area is open for people to roam around freely. It’s all part of sensory night .

General manager Bradley Hargrove’s son, Kylan, is an avid skater. She wanted to create an inclusive space for him and other neurodivergent children.

“My son has ADHD, but he also has a sensory processing issue that gets better as he gets older,” Hargrove said. “Everybody should have the same opportunity to have the same amount of fun.”

Autumn Novotny / KUNR Public Radio Roller Kingdom general manager Bradley Hargrove helped implement sensory nights at the roller skating rink, including an event on July 31, 2025, in Reno, Nevada.

These events at Roller Kingdom provide a much-needed break from her near-constant worries over finances.

The new law will provide an added relief.

It’ll enable family caregivers who meet the same qualifications as outside professionals to get paid by Medicaid for providing daily tasks such as bathing, dressing, and mobility support.

“I actually do this job and some other outside things to be able to afford the care for my son and to balance out everything with insurance,” Hargrove said. “That bill would allow me to focus more on the needs of my son and not have to work so hard. However, it’s not an opportunity right now.”

That’s because it’ll likely be years before the state law kicks in. Nevada Medicaid declined KUNR’s request for an interview, but said in an email to KUNR that the program isn’t expected to be implemented until at least 2027. Families could access payment the following year, but it will largely depend on federal approval.

When she learned this, the bill sponsor, Democratic Sen. Angie Taylor, expressed her disappointment.

“There are people all across our state that need this help. The sooner we can get it, the better,” Taylor said.

Lucia Starbuck / KUNR Public Radio Democratic State Senator Angie Taylor introduced SB 185 to require Medicaid to reimburse a family member caring for a minor who’s been diagnosed with a disability or chronic illness on Feb. 18, 2025, in Carson City, Nevada.

Nevada Medicaid estimates roughly 10% of Nevada families with children could qualify for the financial compensation, and family caregivers could earn up to $25 per hour. The state’s minimum wage for this job is $16. The number of hours that could be billed will vary by care plan.

Across the U.S., family caregivers are providing over $600 billion in unpaid labor annually, according to AARP .

Caring for a child with disabilities or complex medical needs is a unique role, said Jennifer Ng’andu, a managing director at the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.

“There’s so many things that may need to be attended to, and quite frankly, family caregivers are right there. They’re going to know their children in unique ways. They’re experts, educators, advocates,” Ng’andu said. “The stress comes from the fact that we just don’t value caregivers. You shouldn't have to go broke to take care of your child.”

Other states are also trying to address this issue. Delaware allows family members to be paid up to 40 hours a week for providing personal care to kids.

Autumn Novotny / KUNR Public Radio Maria Lopez’s children, Kolin and Kylie (front), among other children, play video games at Roller Kingdom in Reno, Nevada, as part of sensory night, on July 31, 2025.

Back in July at Roller Kingdom, kids raced each other in Mario Kart. Nearby, Maria Lopez, a mom of two autistic children, watched her kids play video games. Kolin is a highly opinionated 12-year-old. He’s nonverbal and communicates through an iPad. Nine-year-old Kylie played a fashionista dress-up game.

Lopez has considered leaving Reno, but finds solace in this community that meets at the roller rink twice a month. She founded the nonprofit Special Needs Community of Northern Nevada and said the financial support from the new law would mean rest.

“I’m on the clock 24/7. As we do this interview, I’m staring at my children. Things like respite are very much needed in this community, but the sad thing is, it’s not going to have any impact for years, so I’ll still be here struggling because my son can't go to any of these daycares in town. We’ve been kicked out,” Lopez said.