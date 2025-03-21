Purple Politics Nevada Live: What’s next for healthcare and housing in Nevada?

At a live taping of Purple Politics Nevada at the Brewery Arts Center in Carson City, KUNR’s Lucia Starbuck moderated a timely conversation between Republican Senator Robin Titus and Democratic Assemblymember Erica Roth on the future of healthcare and affordability in the Silver State.

With fewer than 100 days left in Nevada’s biennial legislative session, the uncertainty in Washington, D.C. loomed large. Proposed federal budget cuts could roll back Medicaid expansion and other programs, potentially impacting hundreds of thousands of Nevadans. Roth warned of serious consequences if federal reconciliation bills move forward, while Titus emphasized the state’s preparedness and the importance of not panicking over “what-ifs.”

The lawmakers also went head-to-head over a proposed expansion of the state’s film tax credit program. Roth said she is still evaluating the measure, while Titus voiced strong opposition, arguing the return on investment isn’t justified during a time of healthcare budget scrutiny.

From Medicaid to home insurance, and from tariffs to tax credits, this live event offered an honest, bipartisan discussion on how Nevadans may be affected by policy changes at both the state and federal levels.

Tune in to this episode of Purple Politics Nevada to hear how lawmakers are preparing for uncertainty — and what they say will matter most to constituents in 2025 and beyond.