KUNR and KNPR showcase collaborative housing series

For the first time in the history of Nevada’s two public radio stations, KUNR and KNPR published a joint series called “Does Home Mean Nevada?” Six reporters collaborated to cover a wide variety of topics, such as the high cost of rent and home prices; how wildfires are impacting homeowners insurance; and what it means for Nevadans who want to live somewhere special to them, but can’t.

The journalists spoke about their reporting during a public forum at the University of Nevada, Reno, on Oct. 22. This hour-long special episode of Purple Politics Nevada is a recording from the live event. This is an edited recording for broadcast.

Guests: KUNR’s political reporter Lucia Starbuck, Lake Tahoe reporter Maria Palma, and reporting intern Mariel Day, along with KNPR’s political reporter and producer Paul Boger and Indigenous affairs reporter and producer Jimmy Romo.

KUNR’s Senior Correspondent Bert Johnson produced and edited the audio.