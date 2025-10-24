© 2025 KUNR
Nevada State Government
KUNR logo with “Purple Politics Nevada with Lucia Starbuck” headline next to an illustration of a microphone shaped like the state of Nevada. The background is a gradient that fades from red to purple to blue.
Purple Politics Nevada with Lucia Starbuck

KUNR and KNPR showcase collaborative housing series

By Lucia Starbuck
Published October 24, 2025 at 2:13 PM PDT
KUNR and KNPR journalists spoke about their collaborative housing series at UNR on Oct. 22 in Reno, Nevada, including Mariel Day (from left), Lucia Starbuck, Paul Boger, Vicki Adame, Maria Palma and Jimmy Romo.
Katherine Fulwider
/
KUNR Public Radio
KUNR and KNPR journalists spoke about their collaborative housing series at UNR on Oct. 22 in Reno, Nevada, including Mariel Day (from left), Lucia Starbuck, Paul Boger, Vicki Adame, Maria Palma and Jimmy Romo.

For the first time in the history of Nevada’s two public radio stations, KUNR and KNPR published a joint series called “Does Home Mean Nevada?” Six reporters collaborated to cover a wide variety of topics, such as the high cost of rent and home prices; how wildfires are impacting homeowners insurance; and what it means for Nevadans who want to live somewhere special to them, but can’t.

The journalists spoke about their reporting during a public forum at the University of Nevada, Reno, on Oct. 22. This hour-long special episode of Purple Politics Nevada is a recording from the live event. This is an edited recording for broadcast.

Guests: KUNR’s political reporter Lucia Starbuck, Lake Tahoe reporter Maria Palma, and reporting intern Mariel Day, along with KNPR’s political reporter and producer Paul Boger and Indigenous affairs reporter and producer Jimmy Romo

KUNR’s Senior Correspondent Bert Johnson produced and edited the audio.

Lucia Starbuck
Lucia Starbuck is an award-winning political journalist and the host of KUNR’s monthly show <i>Purple Politics Nevada</i>. She is passionate about reporting during election season, attending community events, and talking to people about the issues that matter most to them.
Related Content

