-
Read or listen to the morning news headlines for Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021.
-
Read or listen to the morning news headlines for Monday, Dec. 6, 2021.
-
Washoe County’s homeless shelter is facing staffing shortages and safety issues.The Nevada Cares Campus opened almost six months ago and nearly 600 people…
-
A Pew Research analysis of census data shows that growth in U.S. households during the last decade slowed to its lowest pace in history.
-
Here are the local news headlines for the morning of Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021.Sparks seeing record high prices for single-family homesBy Noah…
-
Business Beat: Footwear brand opening logistics center in Fernley, Sparks home prices set new recordHere’s the latest business news from around Northern Nevada, with Business Beat from the Northern Nevada Business Weekly.BEARPAW looks to Fernley for new…
-
Here are the local news headlines for Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021.Nearly 300 affordable and workforce housing units open in North Lake Tahoe areaBy Lucia…
-
Here are the local news headlines for the morning of Monday, Oct. 4, 2021.Job pay disclosure law now in effectBy KUNR StaffA new Nevada law took effect…
-
Here’s the latest business news from around Northern Nevada, with Business Beat from the Northern Nevada Business Weekly.Reno-Sparks Housing Prices Stay…
-
Here are the local news headlines for the morning of Monday, Sept. 13, 2021.Nevada Reports 1,552 Additional COVID Cases, 21 More DeathsBy The Associated…