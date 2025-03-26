© 2025 KUNR
Nevada governor seeks $200 million for attainable housing

KUNR Public Radio | By Lucia Starbuck
Published March 26, 2025 at 8:14 AM PDT
A close-up of Joe Lombardo standing at a podium with a wide grin and semi-shut eyes. He’s wearing a black suit with a red tie. A few people are sitting behind him.
Lucia Starbuck
/
KUNR Public Radio
Nevada Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo at his first State of the State address at the Nevada State Legislative Building’s Nevada Assembly Chambers in Carson City, Nev., on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023.

With just over two months left of the Nevada legislative session, one of the governor’s five bills was introduced on Tuesday. Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo is seeking $200 million for what he calls attainable housing, which includes mortgage or rental assistance, eviction help, and programs that help essential workers, like teachers, buy homes. The bill also aims to help renters boost their credit scores and rural counties address contractor labor shortages. KUNR’s political reporter Lucia Starbuck breaks it all down in this interview with KUNR All Things Considered Host Andi Figueroa.
Tags
Local Stories Nevada legislatureJoe Lombardohousing
Lucia Starbuck
Lucia Starbuck is an award-winning political journalist and the host of KUNR’s monthly show Purple Politics Nevada. She is passionate about reporting during election season, attending community events, and talking to people about the issues that matter most to them.
