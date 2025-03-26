Nevada governor seeks $200 million for attainable housing
With just over two months left of the Nevada legislative session, one of the governor’s five bills was introduced on Tuesday. Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo is seeking $200 million for what he calls attainable housing, which includes mortgage or rental assistance, eviction help, and programs that help essential workers, like teachers, buy homes. The bill also aims to help renters boost their credit scores and rural counties address contractor labor shortages. KUNR’s political reporter Lucia Starbuck breaks it all down in this interview with KUNR All Things Considered Host Andi Figueroa.