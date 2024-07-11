Nevada nonprofit dedicated to Latino voter engagement holds press conference on housing crisis

The event shed light on findings from recent polling conducted by the Center for Popular Democracy and the Right to the City Alliance, revealing growing voter concern about housing issues in battleground states, including Nevada.

According to the poll, 48% of Nevada voters surveyed say they would vote for a candidate who supports government funding for affordable housing.

And 51% say they would support a candidate who advocates for rent stabilization measures.

District 15 Senate candidate Angie Taylor emphasized the urgent need for affordable housing, especially for vulnerable populations.

“The cry for affordable housing is even louder now,” Taylor said. “It's housing opportunities for women. Veterans are oftentimes on a fixed income, right? Or single moms or seniors. How do we help the seniors, a growing vulnerable population?”

While Nevada has made progress through legislation like AB396, which allocates funds for rental assistance programs in Clark County, Reno, and Sparks, Taylor acknowledged that more work remains. Her priorities include advocating for application and fees assistance, implementing rent control measures, and ensuring eviction protection.