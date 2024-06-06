Mountain West News Bureau wins three PMJA awards

The Mountain West News Bureau was awarded three national awards from the Public Media Journalists Association’s (PMJA) annual contest this spring.

Collaborative Effort

The Mountain West News Bureau was awarded first place in the Collaborative Effort category for its series Working for Water by reporters Emma VandenEinde, Emma Gibson and Kaleb Roedel. The series focuses on water access issues among tribal communities in the Rio Grande basin:

Health/Medical Feature

Idaho-based reporter Murphy Woodhouse won first place in the Health/Medical Feature category for his piece on a new national registry that seeks to improve understanding of the association between all types of firefighting and cancer and help reduce those risks:

InciWeb New registry could shed light on link between wildland firefighting and cancer It’s something many current and former wildland firefighters ask themselves: what does all this smoke, dust and ash I’ve been breathing for months on end mean for my health? A new national registry for all firefighters could eventually shed a great deal more light on that largely unanswered question.

Use of Sound

Idaho-based reporter Murphy Woodhouse also picked up a second place award in the Use of Sound category for his feature on Boise’s first Repair Café, complete with the whirring of a repaired juicer, resurrected vacuum cleaners, a pair sandals saved by new strips of Velcro, and more:

Murphy Woodhouse / Boise State Public Radio Trying to keep salvageable items out of landfill, Boise holds first Repair Café So-called Repair Cafes have a simple goal: pairing people and their broken household belongings with tinkerers and tools to fix them, thus shrinking the flow of waste to landfills. The idea started in Europe, but has spread to the US and cafes are starting to pop up in the American West. Idaho’s capital Boise just held its first.

Copyright 2024 Boise State Public Radio News