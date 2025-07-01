Artown presents Fantastical Animals from Oaxaca and Mexico City

A brightly colored coyote with a snake tail howls at the sky next to an armadillo with bat wings. They’re covered in intricate patterns and stand proudly over the crowd who gather for a close up view of the outdoor exhibit.

This year, Artown brought eight 22-foot Alebrijes and Nahuales sculptures to the Pioneer Center Plaza.

Alebrijes are spirit guides and often associated with Day of the Dead. A Nahual is a human who can transform into an animal.

These sculptures come from Oaxaca and Mexico City.

The sculptures on display began as small wooden carvings, about a foot in height — which took up to six months to complete. After that, a computer was used to find the correct dimensions for the larger versions.

They’re built to last but can be a pain to install, said Romain Greco, project producer.

“They are quite heavy. We need a crane. We need at least a crew of 10 people. We need a forklift,” he said. “But once they are installed, they can stay there for whatever time it's necessary.”

Ally Ibarra / KUNR Public Radio Alebrijes and Nuhuals are on display in front of the Pioneer Center Plaza.

Preparations for this exhibit started in 2019. Artown executive director Beth Macmillan met Greco in New York. When she found out about the art pieces, she knew she had to get them to Reno.

“This is a perfect way to bring people together for our 30th anniversary. It's an incredible public art project,” she said.

She also said the creatures represent a key aspect of Mexican culture while spreading joy in the community.

Greco couldn’t agree more. He said with the complicated political climate it’s important to appreciate the beauty and richness of other cultures.

“I think the importance of bringing art is very meaningful to the society and to make people understand that Mexico is much more,” he said.

The original one-foot carvings will be on display in the old post office. There will also be a hands-on children's art workshop every Saturday — where they’ll create their own Alebrijes .

The exhibits will be up until the end of July. After Reno, the spirit animals will continue their tour across the country.

