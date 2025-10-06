© 2025 KUNR
Illustration of rolling hills with occasional trees and a radio tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KUNR’s fall fund drive is happening now!
With federal funding eliminated, this is the fundraiser that will define the station’s path forward.
We’re looking to listeners and readers like you to help us become 100% community supported.
Support KUNR today: Start a $10 monthly donation ➡️

New report shows that climate change added more hot days to the summer

KUNR Public Radio | By Oscar Martinez
Published October 6, 2025 at 12:18 PM PDT
A graphic containing a bar graph with various shades of color between red and yellow, the redder the bar shows that a day was impacted by Climate change. The length of the bar shows how many degrees a given day was hotter by
Graphic shows the days during the summer that were influenced by climate change. An Index of 5 indicates the day was most likely influenced by climate change, a 1 indicates a low probability of the temperature by climate change. Credit: Climate Central

Climate Central, a policy-neutral nonprofit, found that in many major U.S. cities, people experienced at least a week’s worth of days with temperatures strongly influenced by climate change. In Reno, of the 37 days that were hotter than average, 25 were a result of climate change.

Kristina Dahl, with Climate Central, said the increase is a direct result of human-caused climate change. She says the metric was created to figure out a baseline to understand what could be considered normal. By understanding what is normal, they can find out the impact climate change has on a year to year basis, on a local level. The average was calculated between temperatures measured between 1990 and 2020.

“So some of those hot days would just happen naturally, even in a world without climate change. But climate change is kinda loading the dice and are causing more days on the hot end of the spectrum. “ she said.

These extra days of high temperatures can increase the risk of heat related illnesses and strain power grids … which can knock out air-conditioning when people need it most, Dahl said.
Tags
Local Stories extreme heatReno Nevada
Oscar Martinez
Oscar Martinez is a graduate student at the University of Nevada, Reno. A born and raised New Yorker, his transition from the Big Apple to the Biggest Little City has been quite the culture shock.
See stories by Oscar Martinez