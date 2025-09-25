California Tahoe Conservancy awards $355,000 to improve trails around Lake Tahoe

At a board meeting last week in South Lake Tahoe, the Conservancy approved three grants totaling $355,000 to support local nonprofit partners working on trailhead upgrades and environmental sustainability.

One of the recipients is the Tahoe Cross-Country Ski Education Association, which will receive $125,000 to build a new public trailhead and parking lot near North Tahoe High School. The project is expected to provide easier access to nearby hiking, biking, and cross-country ski trails.

Two other grants, each for $115,000, will go to the Tahoe Area Mountain Biking Association (TAMBA) and the Tahoe Rim Trail Association (TRTA). The two groups plan to work together to improve up to 40 miles of dirt trails on Forest Service land on the California side of the Basin.

Trail crews will focus on long-term erosion control, removing overgrown brush in burn areas, and addressing unofficial paths that damage the landscape.

Funding for the projects comes from Proposition 68 .

The board also discussed public input gathered for the Upper Truckee Marsh South project, located at the former Motel 6 site. The Conservancy has been gathering community feedback on plans for wetland restoration, public access, and vegetation management. Officials say they’ll return to the community this fall with updated concepts and seek additional input.

