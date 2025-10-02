© 2025 KUNR
New fall festival launches in Incline Village to celebrate community and local business

KUNR Public Radio | By Maria Palma
Published October 2, 2025 at 12:37 PM PDT
Courtesy of Incline Village and Crystal Bay Business Association.

Incline Village is kicking off a new seasonal tradition next weekend.

The first-ever Fall Festival will take place on Saturday, Oct. 11, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Village Center in Incline Village. The event is free and open to the public, offering festive activities for all ages.

“We have everything from a scarecrow walk where kids will go to each thrift shop, grab an item of clothing, and build a scarecrow down at Sierra Verde,” said Mike O’Neill with the Incline Village and Crystal Bay Business Association. “We have live music from Jacked Up Tahoe coming as well.”

Organizers are working with local businesses and nonprofits to ensure the festival reflects the spirit of the community, he added.

Guests can enjoy bites from Lupita’s Mexican Restaurant and seasonal wine specials at Glasses Wine Bar.

Organizers hope this Fall Festival will become an annual tradition for residents and visitors on Tahoe’s North Shore.
