Lake Tahoe Community College opens first-ever on-campus student housing

The new 100-bed residence hall marks a historic moment for both the South Lake Tahoe campus and the surrounding community, said LTCC President Jeff DeFranco.

“This is a full circle moment,” DeFranco said. “Fifty years ago, we opened in a motel on Highway 50, and now 50 years later, we have residence halls here on campus. What makes this building unique is that every bed is an affordable bed — it's below market rate.”

The new facility is also the first California community college housing project completed with full state funding, made possible through the 2022–2023 state budget.

Built with nearly $40 million in state investment, the residence hall features semi-suite style units, designated study areas, community lounges and scenic views overlooking the Tahoe Basin.

LTCC officials say the goal is to provide stable, affordable housing so students can focus on academics, especially important in a region where rental prices have surged since 2020.

Students began moving into the new residence hall in the fall.