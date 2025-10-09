WIC Program temporarily suspended

Starting October 9, the Women, Infants and Children (WIC) program under Inter-Tribal Council of Nevada (ITCN) won’t have any more funds left to continue providing services like breastfeeding support, food packages and nutritional education.

Blanca Plascencia-Reyna, ITCN WIC Program Director, said they have redirected the 531 families they currently serve to use the state's WIC program instead.

“All WIC agencies need that funding to keep operations and benefits being able to be redeemed. So I’m hopeful they will come to a solution soon,” Plascencia-Reyna said.

Their employees will also be laid off and all of their offices will be closed.

The state’s WIC program still has funds left. They can provide similar services for now to the tribal communities being affected.

