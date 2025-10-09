© 2025 KUNR
Illustration of rolling hills with occasional trees and a radio tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KUNR’s fall fund drive is happening now!
With federal funding eliminated, this is the fundraiser that will define the station’s path forward.
We’re looking to listeners and readers like you to help us become 100% community supported.
Support KUNR today: Start a $10 monthly donation ➡️

WIC Program temporarily suspended

KUNR Public Radio | By Mariel Day
Published October 9, 2025 at 9:00 AM PDT
Inter-Tribal Council of Nevada's Women, Infants & Children Program is temporarily suspended starting October 9.
Courtesy of ITCN's website
Inter-Tribal Council of Nevada's Women, Infants & Children Program is temporarily suspended starting October 9.

Starting October 9, the Women, Infants and Children (WIC) program under Inter-Tribal Council of Nevada (ITCN) won’t have any more funds left to continue providing services like breastfeeding support, food packages and nutritional education.

Blanca Plascencia-Reyna, ITCN WIC Program Director, said they have redirected the 531 families they currently serve to use the state's WIC program instead.

“All WIC agencies need that funding to keep operations and benefits being able to be redeemed. So I’m hopeful they will come to a solution soon,” Plascencia-Reyna said.

Their employees will also be laid off and all of their offices will be closed.

The state’s WIC program still has funds left. They can provide similar services for now to the tribal communities being affected.
Tags
Local Stories Federal FundingGovernment Shutdown
Mariel Day
Mariel is a Journalism student at the University of Nevada, Reno with a double emphasis on News, Broadcasting & Documentary, and PR & Advertising.
See stories by Mariel Day