$8 million secured to boost forest health and wildfire resilience in the Truckee region

KUNR Public Radio | By Maria Palma
Published October 24, 2025 at 1:07 PM PDT
From Left to Right: Ben Gwerder (Tahoe Donner Association), John Groom (Tahoe Donner Association), Lindsay Ryan (Tahoe Donner Association), Scott Bower (Martis Camp), Dan Joannes (Truckee Donner Land Trust), Danielle Bradfield (Feather River Forestry), April Shackelford (North Tahoe Fire), Dillon Sheedy (Truckee Fire), Jaime Haddad (Martis Camp), Rich Steffke (USFS), Joe King (SPI)
Courtesy of TFPD
Seven local agencies, including the Truckee Fire Protection District, have secured $8 million for forest health projects across nearly 3,000 acres in Nevada and Placer counties.

The funding comes from CAL FIRE’s Forest Health Program and matching partner contributions and will support tree thinning, reforestation, biomass use, and prescribed burning to make forests more resilient and reduce wildfire risk.

The two-year effort, called the Nevada and Placer County Collaborative Landscape Resiliency Project, brought together public agencies, nonprofits, and private landowners.

The Martis Camp Community Association led with a $500,000 contribution, part of more than $1 million in local matching funds.

Work will take place across several properties, including Martis Camp, Northstar, Tahoe Donner, and land managed by the Truckee Donner Land Trust and the National Forest Foundation.

Dillon Sheedy, a registered forester with Truckee Fire, said residents can expect to see forest management projects ramping up through 2026 and 2027.

“That’s everything from thinning trees and reducing density to reforestation and prescribed burning,” Sheedy said.

Officials say the projects highlight how collaboration helps protect wildlands and nearby communities.

“Wildfire doesn’t respect property lines,” said Dan Alvey with the National Forest Foundation. “Working together builds resilience across the landscape.”
Maria Palma
