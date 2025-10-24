$8 million secured to boost forest health and wildfire resilience in the Truckee region

The funding comes from CAL FIRE’s Forest Health Program and matching partner contributions and will support tree thinning, reforestation, biomass use, and prescribed burning to make forests more resilient and reduce wildfire risk.

The two-year effort, called the Nevada and Placer County Collaborative Landscape Resiliency Project, brought together public agencies, nonprofits, and private landowners.

The Martis Camp Community Association led with a $500,000 contribution, part of more than $1 million in local matching funds.

Work will take place across several properties, including Martis Camp, Northstar, Tahoe Donner, and land managed by the Truckee Donner Land Trust and the National Forest Foundation.

Dillon Sheedy, a registered forester with Truckee Fire, said residents can expect to see forest management projects ramping up through 2026 and 2027.

“That’s everything from thinning trees and reducing density to reforestation and prescribed burning,” Sheedy said.

Officials say the projects highlight how collaboration helps protect wildlands and nearby communities.

“Wildfire doesn’t respect property lines,” said Dan Alvey with the National Forest Foundation. “Working together builds resilience across the landscape.”

