What does Reno's winter forecast look like?

As temperatures across the country begin to fall, climate experts with Climate Central are saying to prepare for a La Niña winter.

This typically means a colder and wetter winter in the north and a drier and warmer winter in the south. But for Reno, the picture isn’t as clear.

“So you're kind of right in that transition zone And so it's hard to say which way you'll get it because it's really storm tracks 100 miles one way or the other makes a big difference,” said Daniel Scott, a professor at the University of Waterloo in Ontario, Canada.

Because La Niña is forecast to be moderate, it creates a more volatile weather pattern and so it’s harder to predict what type of winter Reno can get.

“Under La Niña, it should be a little bit warmer. But you're right in that transition area. So it's hard to give a specific forecast in terms of how much snowfall,” he said

This means everyone should make sure they are prepared for both a snowy winter and a warm winter. Make sure to keep up with weather forecasts so you’re not surprised.

