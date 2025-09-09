Nevada pharmacies offer limited Covid vaccine access

On Friday, the state Board of Pharmacy clarified that healthcare providers can offer any federally-approved immunizations.

Previously, CVS and Walgreens were holding off on giving updated Covid shots, citing a state rule linking vaccine administration to guidance from the federal Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), which is part of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Now, both national chains are providing vaccines to people 65 and older, as well as patients with certain underlying conditions.

But not all providers are offering the shots yet.

“We're on pause, if you will, at this time, to see what those recommendations are going to be,” said Kaleigh Behrendt, senior public health nurse with Northern Nevada Public Health.

Behrendt says the federal guidance will determine who’s eligible for the updated Covid vaccine, and whether insurance should pay for it.

The nonprofit Community Health Alliance is also waiting on ACIP, which is scheduled to meet later this month.