While some child care facilities in our region are full, with waiting lists, others are struggling with enrollment. Lucy Comstock is the director at Incline Village Nursery School, a child care facility for children aged 3 to 5 in North Lake Tahoe. Comstock spoke with our business reporter Kaleb Roedel about the financial and staffing challenges they’re facing during the pandemic.
Latinos face high rates of COVID-19 and diabetes. But one community clinic in Reno is seeing sharp decreases in patient numbers, deepening the risk for people with chronic illnesses.
The omicron variant of COVID-19 has already made its way to California and health officials in Washoe County say it’s only a matter of time before it will arrive in Nevada. Mountain West News Bureau reporter Bert Johnson spoke to Dr. Mark Pandori to learn more about the state’s level of preparedness. Pandori is the director of the Nevada State Public Health Laboratory.
The world is approaching the second anniversary of a cluster of cases of respiratory illness traced to the Huanan Seafood Market in Wuhan, China, in…
COVID-19 has kept the Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Reno shuttered for the past 19 months. Now, the curtain is rising once again as…
In the early days of the pandemic and his first term as Nevada governor, Steve Sisolak closed casinos, which was the first time that’s happened since the…
For the last three years, the University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine has been sending its recent graduates to the Elko Family Medical and Dental…
Here are the local news headlines for the morning of Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021.Caldor Fire fully containedBy Noah GlickThe Caldor Fire, which sparked two…
KUNR Today: 2022 Candidates reporting millions in campaign funds, Fire restrictions ease near BishopHere are the local news headlines for the morning of Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021.Embattled Nevada Democrats outraise midterm election foesBy The Associated…
KUNR Today: Nevada approves monoclonal COVID-19 treatment funds, Hospital expanding in Carson ValleyHere are the local news headlines for the morning of Monday, Oct. 18, 2021.Nevada approves $30 million for monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID-19By…