Bat-killing fungus reaches Nevada, raising concerns for ecosystems and farms

The fungus was identified near the Lake Mead area during routine monitoring, according to the Nevada Department of Wildlife. While no bats in Nevada have shown signs of the disease itself, biologists say the discovery raises concerns for the state’s bat populations if the fungus spreads.

White-nose syndrome has devastated bat colonies across the eastern and central United States over the past two decades, killing millions of bats. The disease affects hibernating bats, disrupting their sleep cycles and causing them to burn through fat reserves needed to survive the winter.

Nevada is home to several bat populations that hibernate in caves and abandoned mines — environments where the fungus can thrive.

“Bats are incredibly important in our ecosystem,” said Jon Young with the Nevada Department of Wildlife. “They consume a whole bunch of insects, and that helps agricultural processes, keeping pests down, keeping things like mosquitoes down.”

A major decline in bat populations could have ripple effects across ecosystems and agriculture, increasing insect populations and potentially leading to greater crop damage, biologists say.

State wildlife officials say they have been preparing for the fungus to arrive in Nevada for years. In response to the detection, they plan to expand monitoring efforts, protect high-risk roosting sites, and continue educating the public about ways to limit the spread.

Officials are urging people who explore caves or abandoned mines to disinfect boots, clothing, and equipment, since the fungus can be spread unintentionally by humans moving between sites. That includes removing dirt and mud, washing items in hot water when possible, and using disinfectants known to kill the fungus.

Researchers say early detection gives wildlife managers a critical opportunity to track how the fungus behaves in Nevada’s arid climate — and to take steps that could help slow its spread and protect bat populations across the West.