The $350 million investment would reduce the number of expensive and deadly wildlife-vehicle collisions – an issue that's especially acute in more rural Western states.
KUNR Today: Dean Heller Announces Run For Nevada Governor, Washoe County Reaches 800 COVID-19 DeathsHere are the local news headlines for the morning of Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021.Republican Dean Heller Announces Run For Governor Of NevadaBy The Associated…
Here are the local news headlines for the morning of Friday, Sept. 3, 2021.Favorable Weather Boost Containment On Caldor FireBy KUNR StaffBetter weather…
Back in 2018, the U.S. Geological Survey and several Western states formed the Corridor Mapping Team, a first-of-its-kind collaboration among state and...
As humans around the world have limited their movement during the coronavirus pandemic, some animals appear to be changing their behavior. Biologist...
A National Wildlife Federation report published this week says new oil and gas leases on public lands could harm existing hunting economies in the West.
In today’s partisan political climate, one thing most Westerners seem to agree on is the need to protect wildlife corridors.Wildlife corridors are…
As the Mountain West grows and hunter numbers decline , states are finding ways to bring in more revenue to fund conservation.
Most states in the Mountain West allow people to harvest roadkill, and California passed its own “roadkill bill” earlier this week.But Nevada and Wyoming…
This time of year the number of vehicle collisions with deer and other wildlife are at their highest, a problem that’s especially acute in parts of the…