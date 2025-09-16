Study: Mountain West meadow is losing insects at alarming rate

For 20 years, Keith Sockman, a biologist at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, tracked everything from beetles to butterflies in the Colorado Rockies, just west of Boulder.

He found flying insect populations dropped by an average of 7% each year. The main reason? Warmer summers, especially warmer nights. Summer daily low temperatures in the area rose 0.8 Celsius per decade. Insects need cooler nighttime lows to recover, and without that break, many don’t survive.

That’s hurting more than the insect populations in this Colorado mountain environment, Sockman said.

“Insects is a really foundational group of organisms in all terrestrial and freshwater ecosystems,” he said. “They do things like nutrient cycling during decomposition, pollination of flowering plants.”

Sockman said they also feed birds and bats, and form the base of the food chain in mountain environments.

Sockman said that similar insect declines are likely happening in other alpine meadows around the world. By showing that even remote ecosystems are not immune, the study underscores the global scale of the biodiversity crisis, and adds urgency to addressing climate change, he added.

