-
A new survey of several Mountain West states found that 85% of respondents are concerned about our Democracy. Research firm Morning Consult talked with nearly 1900 people. Most were also concerned about misinformation and expect more violence similar to what we saw on January 6.
-
Unseasonable wildfires fueled by high winds over dry ground resulted in two deaths in the Mountain West this week.
-
PFAS are found across the region in products like rain jackets and firefighting foam. But they can cause health problems, so the Biden administration issued new regulations today to keep them out of drinking water.
-
Here are the local news headlines for the morning of Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021.Bus driver strike in Washoe Co. ends amid negotiationsBy Michelle BillmanThe…
-
KUNR Today: 2022 Candidates reporting millions in campaign funds, Fire restrictions ease near BishopHere are the local news headlines for the morning of Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021.Embattled Nevada Democrats outraise midterm election foesBy The Associated…
-
Here are the local news headlines for the morning of Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021.Nevada lawmakers review state's pandemic relief spendingBy The Associated…
-
The U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments for a complicated groundwater case this week, which could have implications for the Mountain West. The case involves Mississippi alleging that Tennessee takes too much water from an aquifer that runs beneath both states. Several western states have argued against the suit, not wanting to further complicate water law between their states.
-
Here are the local news headlines for the morning of Monday, Oct. 4, 2021.Job pay disclosure law now in effectBy KUNR StaffA new Nevada law took effect…
-
Here are the local news headlines for the morning of Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021.U.S. Sen. Cortez Masto Blasts Senate Republicans Over Debt Limit BattleBy…
-
A new report on wildfire risk uses demographic data to highlight counties around the West that may be especially vulnerable.The nonprofit research group…