KUNR Public Radio is a partner of the Mountain West News Bureau, a regional newsroom exploring the issues that define our region – from land and water to urban growth to culture and heritage.

Mountains are warming faster than valleys, and the West’s water supply is at risk, study finds

By Kaleb Roedel
Published December 8, 2025 at 2:29 PM PST
The landscape reveals sparse snow near the first media snow survey of the 2024 season at Phillips Station in the Sierra Nevada.
Andrew Nixon
/
California Department of Water Resources
The landscape reveals sparse snow near the first media snow survey of the 2024 season at Phillips Station in the Sierra Nevada.

New research shows that mountain regions around the world are warming faster than the lowlands below them. Scientists say that could have big consequences for the Mountain West, where communities rely on snow and ice for their water supply.

A new global review examined more than 200 studies on how climate change is affecting high-elevation environments. The researchers found that rising temperatures are changing the way winter works in mountain landscapes: more storms are falling as rain instead of snow, and the snow that does accumulate is disappearing earlier in the spring.

Those changes disrupt the natural “water-tower” function that mountains play for much of the West, said John Knowles, a researcher at Montana State University and a co-author of the study.

“They collect precipitation all winter long,” he said. “They store it as snowpack, and then they release it slowly as nature's drip irrigation system all summer long, when we need it the most.”

But with warming trends accelerating at high elevations, that steady supply is becoming less reliable. Instead of slowly melting snow feeding rivers into late summer, more water is now running off earlier in the year — leaving streams and reservoirs lower during the hottest months.

Scientists warn that could strain ecosystems, increase wildfire risk, and intensify competition for water among farms, cities and tribes across the region.

Researchers say understanding these elevation-driven changes will be critical as Mountain West communities plan for a hotter, drier and less predictable future.

This story was produced by the Mountain West News Bureau, a collaboration between Wyoming Public Media, Nevada Public Radio, Boise State Public Radio in Idaho, KUNC in Northern Colorado, KANW in New Mexico, Colorado Public Radio, KJZZ in Arizona and NPR.
Kaleb Roedel
Kaleb is an award-winning journalist and KUNR’s Mountain West News Bureau reporter. His reporting covers issues related to the environment, wildlife and water in Nevada and the region.
