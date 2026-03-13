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All Weather Considered

All Weather Considered: Mar. 13, 2026

KUNR Public Radio | By Ally Ibarra
Published March 13, 2026 at 12:54 PM PDT

Today’s high in Reno will be around 75. There will be mostly clear skies and calm winds. However, most of Elko County is under a High Wind Warning until 11 p.m. Saturday. Expect winds between 25 and 35 mph and gusts up to 60 mph.

The rest of Northern and Central Nevada is under a wind advisory until 8 p.m. Saturday. The region could see gusts of up to 40 mph and 20 to 30 mph winds.

A weak cold front will bring our temperatures back down to the high 60s to low 70s for the weekend. The front may also bring some precipitation to Elko County. Strong winds will be present throughout Nevada.

Monday will warm up to the high 70s for the valley floor and mid-60s for the Sierra. Tuesday, high temperatures may break the all-time record for March of 83 degrees.
Local Stories
Ally Ibarra
Ally Ibarra is a student, intern reporter at KUNR majoring in Journalism at the University of Nevada, Reno.
See stories by Ally Ibarra
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KUNR’s All Weather Considered is made possible by UNR’s Reynolds School of Journalism and College of Science.