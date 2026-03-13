All Weather Considered: Mar. 13, 2026

Today’s high in Reno will be around 75. There will be mostly clear skies and calm winds. However, most of Elko County is under a High Wind Warning until 11 p.m. Saturday. Expect winds between 25 and 35 mph and gusts up to 60 mph.

The rest of Northern and Central Nevada is under a wind advisory until 8 p.m. Saturday. The region could see gusts of up to 40 mph and 20 to 30 mph winds.

A weak cold front will bring our temperatures back down to the high 60s to low 70s for the weekend. The front may also bring some precipitation to Elko County. Strong winds will be present throughout Nevada.

Monday will warm up to the high 70s for the valley floor and mid-60s for the Sierra. Tuesday, high temperatures may break the all-time record for March of 83 degrees.