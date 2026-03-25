Meet Jesse Watts: Republican candidate for Nevada’s CD2

Why are you running now, and what makes you the right candidate for this moment?

Running against Mark Amodei with 15 years name recognition is almost impossible, so when Mark made the decision to retire, it opened that seat wide open, right? We knew it would be a battlefield. The reason why I'm running right now is because I think that Nevada needs a Battle Born name to push us into the next level. The American first movement that we've had over the last two years is going to end. President Trump's term comes to an end in two years. If we have a Democrat that gets into office, a lot of what he's done is going to be undone. And making sure that we put stuff into place to codify certain things, to safeguard our homeland, our way of life as Americans, but more so as Nevadans. Nevadas got some very diverse issues, and this district is not immune to that. I reviewed all that, living in the rurals, Eureka, to living over here, I know the district very well. I can be a voice for the people that need it.

What do you think is the top issue, and what is your plan to address it if elected?

The number one issue in Nevada is the regulations across the board, federal regulations that have to do with mining, that have to do with horses, businesses and small businesses and such, cutting the red tape. The bureaucracy needs to go. I would do everything in my ability to build those relationships, work with those senior legislators to be able to introduce bills, and when I have the ability to and the floor and the mic, the people of Congress are going to know that Nevada's got a voice. In mining regulations specifically, a corporate mine such as Nevada Gold Mines, their regulations also regulate the small mom and pop mining regulation operations. And I know one in Eureka specifically that it's a son that inherited claims years ago, he has the ability, but he can't get through the regulations to actually mine his family's claim because of the bureaucracy. Deregulation is number one. The second thing I would love to see, it's a big task, but I'm up for it, is mining and mineral rights required, the corporations, one, to be American based, and two, if they want a tax credit, or tax break, or property credit, or any of that nature, they have to be Nevada based.

How will you represent the entire district, from the urban areas to the rural and tribal parts of northern Nevada?

The thing that I feel separates me is the fact that I will actually get out there. My district time is going to be spent in the district. It's not going to be, 'Oh, that's four days from the Capitol, so let me go sit on a beach somewhere.' Work is work. I'll be having lunch at The Star in Elko. I'll be down at The Martin in Winnemucca. I don't drink, but I'll be up at the bar in Jarbidge because that's the community focal spot.