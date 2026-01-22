KUNR 2026 Election Coverage

-
Nevada Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo, who is running for re-election, has proposed a ballot petition to ban transgender athletes from participating in sports with the gender they identify as.
The US Postal Service (USPS) has advised against relying on postmarks to identify when mail is first picked up, forcing Nevada’s top election official to explore alternatives to accurately determine when a ballot is mailed.
The Vote Nevada PAC withdrew its ballot petition to create an independent redistricting commission. This comes after the group was sued.