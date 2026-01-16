Season 4 of Purple Politics Nevada returns live with a 2026 election look-ahead

The countdown to the 2026 election has begun. Season 4 of Purple Politics Nevada, hosted by KUNR’s Lucia Starbuck, kicked off with what the state might expect for the midterms. This month’s live show examined the gubernatorial race, the role of nonpartisan voters, and the top issues facing Nevadans, including the economy and immigration.

Guests: College of Southern Nevada history professor Sondra Cosgrove and Emerson College Polling senior director Matt Taglia.