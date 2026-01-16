© 2026 KUNR
Illustration of rolling hills with occasional trees and a radio tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KUNR FM is experiencing technical difficulties with our Hawthorne signal.
We’re currently unable to reach the site due to inclement weather conditions, but we will address this as soon as possible.
For continued listening, stream KUNR right here on KUNR.org or click here to download the KUNR app.
Nevada State Government
KUNR logo with “Purple Politics Nevada with Lucia Starbuck” headline next to an illustration of a microphone shaped like the state of Nevada. The background is a gradient that fades from red to purple to blue.
Purple Politics Nevada with Lucia Starbuck

Season 4 of Purple Politics Nevada returns live with a 2026 election look-ahead

By Lucia Starbuck
Published January 16, 2026 at 12:08 PM PST
Lucia Starbuck
/
KUNR Public Radio

The countdown to the 2026 election has begun. Season 4 of Purple Politics Nevada, hosted by KUNR’s Lucia Starbuck, kicked off with what the state might expect for the midterms. This month’s live show examined the gubernatorial race, the role of nonpartisan voters, and the top issues facing Nevadans, including the economy and immigration.

Guests: College of Southern Nevada history professor Sondra Cosgrove and Emerson College Polling senior director Matt Taglia.

Tags
2026 Election 2026 election
Lucia Starbuck
Lucia Starbuck is an award-winning political journalist and the host of KUNR’s monthly show <i>Purple Politics Nevada</i>. She is passionate about reporting during election season, attending community events, and talking to people about the issues that matter most to them.
See stories by Lucia Starbuck

Purple Politics Nevada is produced by KUNR’s Lucia Starbuck. Vicki Adame is the show’s editor. Zoe Malen designed the show’s logo.