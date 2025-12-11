Misogynistic podcast remark puts spotlight on Nevada union leader and attorney general

In the 53-minute episode nine of the GangboX Podcast , focusing on construction union issues, Vince Saavedra criticized Democratic Assemblymember Selena La Rue Hatch’s actions to kill the bill to significantly expand film tax breaks during the special legislative session in November. Saavedra is the executive secretary-treasurer of the Southern Nevada Building Trades Unions.

“We typically don't name drop, but take, like Assemblymember La Rue Hatch, constantly trying to blow the house up, and like is the Northern Nevada woman who is bored that just does not f----- happy with life or whatever the f--- her problem is. But she can't say she's with working people if her voting history does not show that she's with f------ with working people,” Saavedra said.

Saavedra, whose organization represents more than 25,000 construction workers, was a prominent lobbyist in support of the bill .

He said he didn’t have further comment about his remarks, but in a text with KUNR, wrote, “As some of my remarks from a recent podcast have been misinterpreted by some listeners and framed in a way that doesn’t reflect their intended meaning. I respect the freedom of the press and the rights we all have under the First Amendment to express our perspectives, even when they’re viewed differently.”

His featured guest was Democratic Attorney General Aaron Ford. Here’s how he responded to Saavedra.

“I won't cosign what you just said. I know La Rue Hatch, and we disagree. I don't think it's mutually exclusive to say that because you don't vote for a particular bill doesn't mean you're not for working families,” Ford said.

Ford then discussed his voting record and ended his response to Saavedra by saying, “I just wanted to make it a point to say out loud as well, you know, I disagree with a little bit of that.”

In a written statement shared by his campaign spokesperson with KUNR after the podcast was published, Ford said, “I disagreed with the comments made about Assemblywoman La Rue Hatch and believe that misogyny should be called out whenever it's encountered, which is why I immediately voiced my disagreement not once, but twice, in my response to those statements.”

La Rue Hatch told KUNR she found Saavedra's comments “deeply disturbing and downright offensive. Misogynistic language has no place in our public discourse and should never be allowed to stand unchecked. Unfortunately, despite the first female majority legislature in the nation, misogyny still rears its ugly head in Nevada politics, and it is unacceptable.”

Hostility toward women in politics hits a peak

Erin Vilardi, founder and president of the national organization Vote Run Lead, which trains women to run for office, said political violence, harassment, and misogynistic comments against women are on the rise, especially following the first election of President Donald Trump.

“It’s not just a one-off, you know, a local podcast about a singular bill. It’s about the larger environment of continuing to quietly and loudly tell women that they don’t belong in the capital,” Vilardi said.

Vilardi acknowledged that Ford made a clear delineation from Saavedra’s comments, but said men must call out other men.

“Say, ‘I think you're pedaling in something that you don’t want to be pedaling in. Say, ‘Quite frankly, I think you're being sexist. Do you want to try that again?’ We need more men to use plain language with other men to say, ‘No, bro, I don't talk like that.’’ Vilardi said.

Nancyann Leeder, a member of the steering committee for the Nevada Women's Lobby, said the board was disappointed by the remarks.

“Women across this state are smart, accomplished, and extraordinarily busy, including the women serving in our majority female legislature. Nevada women would all be happier with life if our legitimate policy disagreements weren't reduced to stereotypical stereotypes against women,” Leeder said.

La Rue Hatch confirmed that Ford called her before the podcast aired and told her the host’s comments made him uncomfortable.

When asked if she believes Ford, whom she has endorsed in the past, responded appropriately, she didn’t say yes or no, but said, “I personally believe that every leader should clearly and forcefully denounce any misogynistic comments as soon as they occur.”

—

Autumn Novotny helped produce the audio for this story.