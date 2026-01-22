Why is Greg Kidd running as a Democrat now?

“Every family has its problem, but the Democratic Party is still interested in the rule of law, the Constitution, and so Congress has an important role for accountability,” Kidd told KUNR this week. “We’re not in a situation yet where third-party candidates in these congressional elections can really pull it off. Everybody gave it a good try, but it just did not work.”

As an Independent, Kidd lost to Republican Congressman Mark Amodei in 2024 with Amodei receiving 55.04% of the vote and Kidd getting 36.05%.

Kidd said he is against tariffs and how federal immigration enforcement funding is being used, specifically mentioning the murder of Renee Good by ICE in Minnesota . He said he supports guest worker programs for trade, agriculture, and medical workers.

Additionally, Kidd, a wealthy venture capitalist , said even though he’s benefiting from Trump’s tax breaks under the Big Beautiful Bill , he opposed them.

Autumn Novotny / KUNR Public Radio Greg Kidd at his watch party on election night in 2024, at the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno, Nevada, wearing a hat that announced he would be running again in 2026.

“It may be abhorrent to my values. I’m not disagreeing with everything Trump’s done, I know when he’s doing things that are increasing the inequality gap, and I’ve been on the lucky side, yeah, sure, I've worked hard too, but he's not helping everyday people,” Kidd said. “I am open to paying more in taxes. I view taxes as a good investment.”

Kidd said he also supports Nevada’s Democratic senators, who broke with their party to end the government shutdown .

His campaign organized an affordability town hall at Reno Public Market on Wednesday night, sharing the stage with a food pantry operator and a housing and domestic violence advocate.

The crowd of roughly 100 asked about a strategy to create high-paying jobs and address their increasing power bills and rent. When Kidd was questioned toward the end of the event about his party affiliation, he acknowledged that he’s running as a Democrat — drawing cheers from many in the crowd.

A number of Democratic and Independent candidates have announced their intention to run in the June primary, and a couple were in the audience. Not all are happy with his party switch, including Josh Hebert .

“I don’t know that you’ve engaged in the community at all, and now you are running as a Democrat in what looks to a lot of Democrats like an attempt to purchase the Democratic primary,” Hebert said during the open mic part of the event.

Kidd, who spent more than $9 million on his 2024 campaign , responded that he supports campaign spending caps.

The other candidate in the crowd, Gamaliel Enriquez, took to social media after the event to share his experience as a DoorDash delivery driver.

“I’m not just talking about affordability-I'm living it,” Enriquez wrote in a Facebook post .

Some voters present told KUNR they wanted to hear more about Kidd’s strategy for beating Amodei, who has held the seat since 2011, and his plan to enact actual change.