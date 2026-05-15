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Local News
KUNR logo with “Purple Politics Nevada with Lucia Starbuck” headline next to an illustration of a microphone shaped like the state of Nevada. The background is a gradient that fades from red to purple to blue.
Purple Politics Nevada with Lucia Starbuck

Meet the Democratic primary candidates for governor in Nevada

By Lucia Starbuck
Published May 15, 2026 at 1:22 PM PDT
Alexis Hill (left) and Aaron Ford are Democratic candidates for Nevada governor in the 2026 June Primary.
Headshots courtesy of Alexis Hill and Aaron Ford
Alexis Hill (left) and Aaron Ford are Democratic candidates for Nevada governor in the 2026 June Primary.

The June Primary is right around the corner, and mail ballots have been sent out. This month’s episode of Purple Politics Nevada, hosted by KUNR’s Lucia Starbuck, focuses on the Democratic race for governor. Two current elected officials – Attorney General Aaron Ford and Washoe County Commissioner Alexis Hill – want to advance to the general election to most likely challenge incumbent Gov. Joe Lombardo. Listen to the show to learn about their policy priorities on health care, housing, immigration, and data centers.

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2026 Election Nevada Governor
Lucia Starbuck
Lucia Starbuck is an award-winning political journalist and the host of KUNR’s monthly show <i>Purple Politics Nevada</i>. She is passionate about reporting during election season, attending community events, and talking to people about the issues that matter most to them.
See stories by Lucia Starbuck
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Purple Politics Nevada is produced by KUNR’s Lucia Starbuck. Vicki Adame is the show’s editor. Zoe Malen designed the show’s logo.