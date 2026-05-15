Meet the Democratic primary candidates for governor in Nevada

The June Primary is right around the corner, and mail ballots have been sent out. This month’s episode of Purple Politics Nevada, hosted by KUNR’s Lucia Starbuck, focuses on the Democratic race for governor. Two current elected officials – Attorney General Aaron Ford and Washoe County Commissioner Alexis Hill – want to advance to the general election to most likely challenge incumbent Gov. Joe Lombardo. Listen to the show to learn about their policy priorities on health care, housing, immigration, and data centers.