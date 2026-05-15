Nevada election officials urge voters to return completed mail ballots one week early
Nevada election officials are urging voters to return ballots sooner rather than later.
At an event organized by KUNR and Sierra Nevada Forums, Nevada Deputy Secretary of State for Elections Mark Wlashchin reiterated the new guidance: return your completed mail ballot — at the latest — one week prior to Election Day.
“You wait ‘til the last minute, and it risks not getting back in time, and then you didn’t vote, like that’s abhorrent to me,” Wlashchin said. “The folks that work in our post office, they’re our neighbors, they’re working as hard as they can. It’s not because (of) the institutional thing at the national level budget discussion, it’s not them personally.”
As reported by KUNR earlier this year, due to the USPS’s efforts to improve efficiency and reduce costs, it’s now more likely that your mail will be postmarked once it’s at a processing facility, at least a day after it’s collected. That has big implications — because mail ballots must be postmarked by Election Day. You can also return your ballot at a drop box in your county.