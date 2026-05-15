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KUNR 2026 Election Coverage
Stories from the KUNR newsroom and regional partners related to the 2026 elections

Nevada election officials urge voters to return completed mail ballots one week early

KUNR Public Radio | By Lucia Starbuck
Published May 15, 2026 at 11:45 AM PDT
Paul Boger
/
KUNR Public Radio

Nevada election officials are urging voters to return ballots sooner rather than later.

At an event organized by KUNR and Sierra Nevada Forums, Nevada Deputy Secretary of State for Elections Mark Wlashchin reiterated the new guidance: return your completed mail ballot — at the latest — one week prior to Election Day.

“You wait ‘til the last minute, and it risks not getting back in time, and then you didn’t vote, like that’s abhorrent to me,” Wlashchin said. “The folks that work in our post office, they’re our neighbors, they’re working as hard as they can. It’s not because (of) the institutional thing at the national level budget discussion, it’s not them personally.”

As reported by KUNR earlier this year, due to the USPS’s efforts to improve efficiency and reduce costs, it’s now more likely that your mail will be postmarked once it’s at a processing facility, at least a day after it’s collected. That has big implications — because mail ballots must be postmarked by Election Day. You can also return your ballot at a drop box in your county.
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Local News 2026 electionMail-in-ballotsvoting
Lucia Starbuck
Lucia Starbuck is an award-winning political journalist and the host of KUNR’s monthly show Purple Politics Nevada. She is passionate about reporting during election season, attending community events, and talking to people about the issues that matter most to them.
See stories by Lucia Starbuck
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