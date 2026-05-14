Watch: KUNR event with election officials on voting rights

The June Primary is right around the corner and mail ballots have been sent out. Do you have all the information you need to cast your vote? On Tuesday evening, KUNR Public Radio and Sierra Nevada Forums hosted an event with Nevada Secretary of State Cisco Aguilar, Deputy Secretary of State for Elections Mark Wlashchin, and Carson City Clerk-Recorder Scott Hoen about important election rights, laws and procedures. Moderated by KUNR’s political reporter Lucia Starbuck, the conversation covered how to register to vote, the ways in which the state responds to federal interference and the ballot counting process. In case you missed it, you can watch the event below.

The free forum was organized by Sierra Nevada Forums, in partnership with the American Association of University Women, the League of Women Voters of Northern Nevada, The Nevada Appeal, and KUNR Public Radio.