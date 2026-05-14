Watch: KUNR event with election officials on voting rights
The June Primary is right around the corner and mail ballots have been sent out. Do you have all the information you need to cast your vote? On Tuesday evening, KUNR Public Radio and Sierra Nevada Forums hosted an event with Nevada Secretary of State Cisco Aguilar, Deputy Secretary of State for Elections Mark Wlashchin, and Carson City Clerk-Recorder Scott Hoen about important election rights, laws and procedures. Moderated by KUNR’s political reporter Lucia Starbuck, the conversation covered how to register to vote, the ways in which the state responds to federal interference and the ballot counting process. In case you missed it, you can watch the event below.
The free forum was organized by Sierra Nevada Forums, in partnership with the American Association of University Women, the League of Women Voters of Northern Nevada, The Nevada Appeal, and KUNR Public Radio.
KUNR was glad to partner with Sierra Nevada Forums for their 11th season of providing free, informational forums on topics that affect the state. Other events this spring included a documentary showcase and townhall on immigration, and a documentary screening and discussion on efforts to ban books at libraries. Stay tuned for the 12th season to return this fall, with more candidate forums moderated by Lucia Starbuck, ahead of the November General Election.