Watch: KUNR immigration documentary and event

The documentary debuted at an event on March 11 focused on immigration history, enforcement fueled by anti-immigrant sentiment from the presidential administration, and the diverse ways immigrants contribute to Nevada’s community, economy, and workforce.

Moderated by Lucia Starbuck, political reporter with KUNR Public Radio, the panelists included Professor Michael Kagan, director of the UNLV Immigration Clinic at the William S Boyd School of Law; Athar Haseebullah, executive director of the ACLU Nevada; Cristian Gonzalez Perez, supervising attorney at Make the Road Nevada; and Edelweiss Solano, senior director of the Asian Community Development Council. In case you missed it, you can watch the event below.

The free forum was organized by Sierra Nevada Forums, in partnership with the American Association of University Women, the League of Women Voters of Northern Nevada, The Nevada Appeal, and KUNR Public Radio.