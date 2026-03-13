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Watch: KUNR immigration documentary and event

KUNR Public Radio | By Lucia Starbuck,
Autumn Novotny
Published March 13, 2026 at 9:41 AM PDT
Katherine Fulwider
/
KUNR Public Radio

An estimated 644,000 immigrants live in Nevada, making up about a fifth of the state’s population. Hear some of their stories in this documentary produced by KUNR Public Radio’s Autumn Novotny and Lucia Starbuck in collaboration with Sierra Nevada Forums.

The documentary debuted at an event on March 11 focused on immigration history, enforcement fueled by anti-immigrant sentiment from the presidential administration, and the diverse ways immigrants contribute to Nevada’s community, economy, and workforce.

Moderated by Lucia Starbuck, political reporter with KUNR Public Radio, the panelists included Professor Michael Kagan, director of the UNLV Immigration Clinic at the William S Boyd School of Law; Athar Haseebullah, executive director of the ACLU Nevada; Cristian Gonzalez Perez, supervising attorney at Make the Road Nevada; and Edelweiss Solano, senior director of the Asian Community Development Council. In case you missed it, you can watch the event below.

The free forum was organized by Sierra Nevada Forums, in partnership with the American Association of University Women, the League of Women Voters of Northern Nevada, The Nevada Appeal, and KUNR Public Radio.
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Local Stories Immigrationimmigrants
Lucia Starbuck
Lucia Starbuck is an award-winning political journalist and the host of KUNR’s monthly show Purple Politics Nevada. She is passionate about reporting during election season, attending community events, and talking to people about the issues that matter most to them.
See stories by Lucia Starbuck
Autumn Novotny
Autumn Novotny is the social media and digital specialist for KUNR. She graduated from UNR in May 2025 with a major in journalism and a creative writing minor. She previously interned with KUNR as a student reporter.
See stories by Autumn Novotny