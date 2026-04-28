Can Nevada expect a major earthquake?

Western Nevada’s recent earthquake has triggered a swarm of aftershocks. Unlike California, which is expected to have the Big One, Nevada isn’t expected to have a quake of that magnitude.

“We probably wouldn't have a magnitude eight here, but we do have sevens and sixes, common in the geologic past.” However, the region is also home to many historical buildings that weren’t built to withstand significant quakes. “If it happened here in Reno, we would be expecting some pretty significant damage,” said Christy Rowe, Nevada Seismological Laboratory director.

The region’s complicated collection of fault lines, called the Walker Line, helps explain why Nevada doesn’t usually produce one giant quake. Due to a lack of seismic stations and scientists studying these faults, it also makes earthquakes harder to predict.

“Our faults are linked together,” she said, “ We're living in a zone that has rotation and stretching in the crust. And this is why we have this complicated web of faults and earthquake patterns.

That uncertainty, Rowe said, combined with Nevada’s unique geography, makes it important to be prepared for the worst — similar to wildfire planning.

“Set up a plan with your family, a plan with some supplies, and a plan for reunification. Be prepared to gather, shelter in place, know your first aid, and have supplies. It's the best thing you can do,” she said.

Rowe said aftershocks from recent quakes could keep going for weeks. The state is also budgeting for additional seismic stations across Nevada. She said more stations will provide Nevada with a better understanding of its seismic environment within the next few years.