Officials are looking for damage in and around the unincorporated area of Mina, Nevada, after a 6.5 magnitude earthquake nearby struck just after 4 a.m.…
Naturally, most of us feel and remember only the large earthquakes, like the jolts that rattled through south Reno a few days before Christmas this past…
The quaint brick buildings that define Reno's early architectural era pose a significant risk in the event of a big earthquake, which scientists warn…
As many Renoites were falling asleep Tuesday night, a series of earthquakes sent strong jolts throughout the Truckee Meadows. Earthquakes aren’t new to…
Friday, October 2 marks the 100th anniversary of the biggest earthquake in Nevada’s history.The Great Nevada Earthquake of 1915 registered a 7.3 in…
Seismologists say a year-long swarm of earthquakes in northwest Nevada has shown no signs of slowing down, and the potential is increasing for an even…
Brent Boynton, from our public television partner KNPB, sat down recently with two local women whose nonprofit experience in Nepal allowed them to offer…
The Department of Energy has awarded a nearly $5 million grant to the University of Nevada, Reno to study the seismic safety of nuclear facilities. Reno…
A seismologist from the University of Nevada, Reno and two of his graduate students have been on the ground in Nepal while that country is dealing with…
The past year at the University of Nevada, Reno was record-setting in terms of enrollment and research, with student achievement and faculty leadership…