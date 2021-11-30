Nevada Seismological Lab

-
Officials are looking for damage in and around the unincorporated area of Mina, Nevada, after a 6.5 magnitude earthquake nearby struck just after 4 a.m.…
Naturally, most of us feel and remember only the large earthquakes, like the jolts that rattled through south Reno a few days before Christmas this past…
As many Renoites were falling asleep Tuesday night, a series of earthquakes sent strong jolts throughout the Truckee Meadows. Earthquakes aren’t new to…
Seismologists say a year-long swarm of earthquakes in northwest Nevada has shown no signs of slowing down, and the potential is increasing for an even…
A seismologist from the University of Nevada, Reno and two of his graduate students have been on the ground in Nepal while that country is dealing with…
Since July, a swarm of several hundred earthquakes has been shaking up an area of desolate wilderness in the northwestern corner of the state. Reno Public…