2026 Election: Sparks Mayoral Candidate Forum

Who’s running for Sparks mayor? Join us for a community forum with the local mayoral candidates vying for your vote ahead of the June primary election.

This forum is co-sponsored by KUNR Public Radio, the League of Women Voters of Nevada, and the Reno Gazette Journal.

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Save the Date:

📅 Sunday, May 3, doors open at 1 p.m.

📍 Northwest Reno Library

Join RGJ reporter Jaedyn Young for a moderated forum with the Sparks mayoral candidates. The Washoe County Registrar’s Office will also be present to answer questions about voting.

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Looking to hear from the Reno mayoral candidates?

KUNR reporter Bert Johnson will moderate a forum with the Reno mayoral candidates on Wednesday, May 13, at 5:30 p.m. at the Wilbur D. May Museum.

Learn more about the Reno mayoral candidate forum.

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