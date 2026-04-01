Join the News Literate Community Initiative and a panel of Reno-based media experts for a free community discussion that explores the challenges of misinformation in our media landscape.

KUNR Public Radio is a proud presenting sponsor.

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Save the Date:

📅 Wednesday, April 29, at 5 p.m.

📍 Reno Public Market

Misinformation isn’t just a media problem. It’s a community problem. When trust in journalism erodes, it weakens the shared understanding we need to make decisions together, from local policy to public health.

Truth Decay is the term researchers use for the diminishing role of facts and analysis in public life. This event brings together local journalists, media scholars, and your community to explore what’s happening, why it matters, and what we can do about it.

Whether you’re a news junkie, a sceptic of all things media, or somewhere in between, this evening is designed for you. Expect thoughtful discussion, practical tools for evaluating information, and the chance to ask our expert panel your toughest questions, including:



Moderator: Terri Russell, Chief Reporter, KOLO-TV

Terri Russell, Chief Reporter, Panelists:

Dr. Gi Yun Dean, Reynolds School of Journalism University of Nevada, Reno Mark Robison, State Politics Reporter, Reno Gazette Journal Natalie Van Hoozer Bilingual journalist & Community Manager, LION Publishers



Learn more at NLCWashoe.org and pre-register for this free event.

As heard on KUNR FM KUNR General Manager Brian Duggan chats with Steve Mulvenon of the News Literate Community Initiative about the upcoming community conversation, Combatting Truth Decay. Listen • 3:30

Need assistance accessing this audio? Please contact KUNR at feedback@kunr.org.

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